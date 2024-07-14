Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.22. 1,876,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

