ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 193,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. 2,202,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

