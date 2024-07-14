Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ON. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Onsemi by 82.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 307.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 13.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Onsemi by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 249,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 162,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

