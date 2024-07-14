Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,340 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 184,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

