Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.43. 3,125,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

