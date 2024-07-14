Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,770 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 377.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.10.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.44. The company had a trading volume of 200,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.90 and its 200-day moving average is $316.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

