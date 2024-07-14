Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 311,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

