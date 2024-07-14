Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $489,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 572,955 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 192.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

