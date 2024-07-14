Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,560. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.