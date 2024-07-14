Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

ASX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 9,691,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.