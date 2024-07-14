Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 333,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

