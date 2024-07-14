Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.83. 1,749,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,847. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

