Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,425 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $70,270,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 3.5 %

TOST traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 5,277,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,309. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,212. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

View Our Latest Report on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.