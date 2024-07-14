Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. 50,810,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $214.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

