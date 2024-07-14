Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,016 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,028,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

