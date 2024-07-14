Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 0.5 %

BALL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 2,455,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,502. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.