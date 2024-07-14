Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $13.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $679.58. 544,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.20 and its 200 day moving average is $650.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

