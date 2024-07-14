Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,709 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AES worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1,635.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after buying an additional 1,410,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

AES stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

