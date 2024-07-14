Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

