Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 1,223,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,157. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

