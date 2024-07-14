Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,094 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.02. 1,312,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,248. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

