Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,629 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 23,046,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,486,698. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.