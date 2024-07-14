Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,803. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

