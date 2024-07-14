Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 311,386 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

