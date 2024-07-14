Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 45,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 615,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

