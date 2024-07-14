Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE OVV opened at C$65.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.89. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$50.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The company has a market cap of C$17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.5701299 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

