Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.29

Shares of Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.44. Pacific Alliance Bank shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 400 shares.

Pacific Alliance Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

