Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $84,728.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.94, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

