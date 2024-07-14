Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 463,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 33.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 409,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading

