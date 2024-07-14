Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,323. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day moving average is $179.36. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

