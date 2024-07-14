Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Price Performance

NYSE PAY opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth about $11,806,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.