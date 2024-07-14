Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.13

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.13 and traded as high as C$51.63. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$51.49, with a volume of 1,575,743 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.77.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.14.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.