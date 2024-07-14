Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

NYSE PNR opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

