PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.