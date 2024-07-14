PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.
PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.