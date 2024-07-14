PFG Advisors Buys 407 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $483.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

