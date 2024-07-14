PFG Advisors Has $153,000 Stock Position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Myomo were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myomo by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of MYO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. 498,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,620. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

