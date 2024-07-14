PFG Advisors Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.32. 1,237,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,658. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $344.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

