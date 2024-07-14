PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $145,583,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $101,809,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. 1,535,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,190. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

