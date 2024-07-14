PFG Advisors Invests $257,000 in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 348,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of CNYA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,481 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

