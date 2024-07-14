PFG Advisors Makes New $284,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Shares of JPME traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. 3,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,033. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

