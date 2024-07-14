PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

