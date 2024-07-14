Piper Sandler Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $39.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $101,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

