Piper Sandler Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $13.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

