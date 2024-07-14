Piper Sandler Downgrades Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) to Neutral

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

