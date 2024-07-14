Piper Sandler Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.23. Snowflake has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.