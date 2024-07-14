Piper Sandler Raises Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $22.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,484.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,506,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 2,227,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

