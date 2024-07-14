Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,614 shares during the period. Pitney Bowes accounts for approximately 4.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Pitney Bowes worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

