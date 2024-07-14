Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $9.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
