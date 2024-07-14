Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $9.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.