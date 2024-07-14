PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
PLDT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 29,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
