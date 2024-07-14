PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

PLDT Price Performance

PLDT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 29,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. PLDT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

