Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

